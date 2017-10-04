A ‘talent scout’ duped 20 women and girls into sending him naked images of themselves on the internet – when he was in fact living with his elderly mother in Larbert.
The aspiring models thought they were sending the pictures to a London-based employee of BMA Models, a legitimate agency.
But in fact the persona ‘Becca Jane’ had been devised by John Kilpatrick, 24, to target women from Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland using a ‘friend finder’ internet app.
But Stirling Sheriff Court heard how police raided his mother’s home and seized mobile phones and an iPad in April 2016. Forensic analysis showed he had engaged in thousands of online chats with women.
Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to 24 charges and was told by Sheriff Pino Di Emidio he faced a lengthy custodial sentence. Bail was revoked ahead of sentencing.
