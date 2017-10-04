1. Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival

Filmhouse, Edinburgh, until October 14

Now in its fourth year, the event is once again ready to showcase the best of Spanish and Latin American cinema in the capital. Always popular with the city’s large Spanish and Hispanic community, the festival welcomes all. It then hits Glasgow from October 24 and Stirling from October 19.

Visit edinburghspanishfilmfestival.com for more information.

2. The Mackintosh Festival

Various venues, Glasgow, until October 31

Every October, the event invites the public to celebrate the life of Charles Rennie Mackintosh through a series of exhibitions, events, workshops, talks and tours across the city and its surrounding areas where there are activities for the whole family. The packed programme features a range of formats with free exhibitions and workshops, ticketed tours and sociable evenings with food and drink. There’s something for all ages in the programme. Whether you are new to Mackintosh or an aficionado, discover Scotland’s most influential creative figure.

3. Hairspray

King’s Theatre, Glasgow, until Saturday

The smash-hit musical comedy is set to take audiences back to the 60s where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams. You Can’t Stop The Beat as she sets out to dance her way onto national TV with The Nicest Kids In Town. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way. Hairspray is the irresistible feel-good show that that has been leaving audiences dancing the night away since opening in Broadway since 2002.

Tickets cost between £20.50 and £58.50, plus booking fee. Visit atgtickets.com to purchase.

4. Edinburgh Cocktail Weekend

Various bars, Edinburgh, tomorrow to Sunday

Cocktail lovers can look forward to a weekend of sipping, sampling and socialising across the capital as the first event of its kind in the city kicks off tomorrow. Over 40 of the capital’s top cocktail bars - including Harvey Nichols, Tigerlily, The Printing Press, Copper Blossom, Epicurean, Le Monde, Badger & Co and The Refinery – will showcase their mixology skills and design signature cocktails, available exclusively to wristband holders.

Passes are priced between £6.96 and £12.28, with booking fee. Visit edinburghcocktailweekend.com to purchase and to see all the bars taking part. Event is strictly for over over-18s.

5. Wille and The Bandits

The Hug and Pint, Glasgow, Sunday

The classic blues rock three piece from Cornwall is very much in the vein of Cream or The Jimi Hendrix experience. But in a similar way to how those bands pushed the genre in their time, Wille and the Bandits try to take their sound beyond what is expected of a traditional line up. The use of more bizarre instrumentation and eclectic influences in the song writing often pushes them more into a world music or progressive category. Having toured with artists such as Deep Purple through to the John Butler trio, the band seems to leave an equally astounding impression on audiences of all ages and musical backgrounds with their energetic and soulful performances.

Tickets cost £14. Book via pmmusic.co.uk.

6. Girls Night Oot! The Musical

Eastwood Park Theatre, Glasgow, today

The hilarious sequel to the smash hit “I Will Survive,” audiences are again invited to join a group of girls on a hen night they won’t forget. To prepare for a marriage, all a bride-to-be needs are her friends and a good old hen night. Described as “banterous, balshy and bootyliciously good fun,” expect an infectious hit retro soundtrack - bringing songs from the ‘60s through to today - with songs including “Hot Stuff,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, “I’m Every Woman” and many more.

Tickets cost £13 and can be booked via eastwoodparktheatre.co.uk. Show is for over-18s only. The show then moves onto Òran Mór in Glasgow on Sunday.

7. Haddo Arts Festival

Haddo Country Park, Ellon, tomorrow to Sunday

A celebration of the old and the new, very much in keeping with the artistic tradition of Haddo House, this year’s event includes performances of works by Mozart, Berlioz, Puccini, Britten, Haydn, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Borodin, Shostakovich and Beethoven by some of the very best artists from across the UK. In a new education project, “A Song for Haddo,” McOpera, players from the Scottish Opera orchestra, have been working with over 120 pupils in local schools.

Head to haddoarts.com to see the complete programme of events and to book tickets. Prices vary.

8. BOOKMARK

Blairgowrie Community Campus

The Blairgowrie, Rattray and the Glens book festival is back for a fourth year. Responding to a demand from a range of book groups in East Perthshire, the event was born of a passion for literature in all its forms. Organisers are continuing to encourage readers and non-readers of all ages to explore the world of the imagination and travel where words and images take us. Authors set to speak as part of this year’s lineup include Christopher Brookmyre, Rachel Crowther, Martin Bell, Lin Anderson, Ron Butlin and many more.

Visit bookmarkblair.com to see the full programme and to book tickets. Prices vary.

9. MoSSFest

Mugdock Country Park, Milngavie, Sunday

The Middle of Scotland Science Festival is a pop-up family event celebrating all things science by opening up the topic to all ages. Families can expect sun spotting, pond dipping, a cosmic way roadshow, rocket building, explore healthy diet, science crafts and a funghi hunt. Admission is free. Event starts at 11 am and finishes at 4pm.

Search “MoSSFest” on Facebook for more information.

10. John Smith

The Drouthy Cobbler, Elgin, today

The acclaimed guitarist and singer-songwriter first made his name on the folk circuit, opening for greats John Martyn, Davy Graham and John Renbourn. Since then, he has opened shows for the likes of Iron and Wine, Tinariwen, Gil Scott-Heron and Ben Howard. With five self-released records out since 2006, Smith is now taking his latest record “Headlong” across the UK while showcasing a rumbling fingerstyle, unique guitar work and honey-on-gravel vocals which have brought crowds to pin-drop silence and rapturous applause.

Tickets are £12, plus booking fee. Search the event on billetto.co.uk to book. Smith then moves onto Eden Court Theatre in Inverness on Sunday.

DON'T MISS...

Ullapool Guitar Festival

The Macphail Centre, Ullapool, tomorrow to Sunday

Originally started in 2000 to bring business and tourism into the local community in the wake of the foot and mouth epidemic, the festival quickly evolved through performances in local pubs and the village hall to its current home in the MacPhail Centre. The mix of music old and new, electric and acoustic, steel and nylon, seasoned performers and those, like the students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, just starting out on their careers, is what makes the event moreish, according to organisers. So, if you’re a lover of good music, head along to the concert venue for workshops and a trade show.

Weekend tickets are £150. Visit ullapoolguitarfestival.com for more information.