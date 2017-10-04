SCOTS teenage concert-goers have been given a breathalyser test before being allowed entry to a gig headlined by rapper Dizzee Rascal in a new clampdown on under-age drinking.

Bouncers at the O2 Academy in Glasgow picked the youngsters at random from fans queuing outside the venue to establish whether they had consumed alcohol in breach of the door policy.

It was first implemented last year at its sister venue, in Newcastle, for events aimed at youth audiences and comes amid growing concern about under-age drinking.

Latest figures show 28 per cent of 13-year- olds and 66 per cent of 15-year-olds have drunk alcohol. While 45 per cent of 13-year-olds and 68 per cent of 15-year-olds have been drunk, according to the 2015 Scottish Schools Adolescent Lifestyle and Substance Use survey.

The move was welcomed by one of the city’s leading licensing lawyers Jack Cummins. He said the O2 Academy and its stablemate, at the former ABC cinema in Sauchiehall Street, had the power to carry out a test because they had made it part of the terms and conditions for young people to be allowed in.

Mr Cummins said: “I think the interesting thing about this is the O2 Academy will question whether people have pre-loaded by drinking cheap alcohol before going out at night.

“They might appear relatively sober at the point of entering the venue but once they move on and consume more alcohol then this could give rise to problems.

“Responsible operators are very conscious of the fact that once these people pass through the door they become potentially their problem and responsibility.”

He added: “I think it is slightly unusual but it is a good thing and I think they are well within their rights.

“It just shows that they have been careful in the way that they manage their premises.”

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said: “Children’s bodies and brains are still developing so even small amounts of alcohol can have serious consequences. The immediate risks include having an accident, having unprotected sex or being a victim of crime. Regular drinking at a young age also stores up health problems for later life.”

She added: “If we are serious about tackling under-age drinking then we need to get serious about making alcohol less affordable, less available and less attractive to young people.”

Among those asked to take part in Tuesday night’s crackdown at the O2 Academy were two teenage boys.

A bouncer was seen asking the pair, who looked under 18 years old, if they had been drinking prior to the show and how much alcohol they had consumed before they were given a breath test.

The Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) said that it intends to debate the issue of underage drinking this month.

Chairwoman Amy Lee Fraioli said: “SYP understands that this particular venue has a breathalyser policy in operation, and anyone under 18 suspected of consuming alcohol will be refused entry.

“While SYP cannot comment on this specific case, we can say that the consumption of alcohol by those under the age of 18 continues to be a big topic of discussion among Scotland’s young people.”

Ms Lee Fraioli said the motion would be discussed when the assembly meets at the Scottish Parliament on October 27-28.

It will call for a review of the age when young people can buy and consume alcohol at specific times and locations. She said the idea behind the motion was that this would help to foster a better relationship between young people and alcohol.

“This motion came about as a result of a consultation led by an MSYP with young people in their constituency. Whether the motion passes or fails will be up to the membership at the national sitting, but it serves as further evidence that young people want to have their voices heard on issues such as these.”

The music venue appears to be leading the way by adopting the strict door policy.

Elsewhere in Glasgow, the biggest music venue, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow’s biggest music venue, said using breathalysers is not part of its standard door policy.

The arena, however, said that it may be asked by a promoter to adopt their door policy for events.

The O2 Academy’s website states it has a breathalyser policy and “anyone under 18 suspected of consuming alcohol will be refused entry”.