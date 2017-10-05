THE countdown has started to the glittering final of the Diversity Awards when this year's winners will be announced.

The Herald and GenAnalytics are delighted to continue to celebrate the outstanding success of companies, organisations, individuals, third sector organisations and community groups who are demonstrating a strong commitment in ensuring that everyone in our society has the opportunity to fulfil their ambitions, aspirations and potential.

The awards are supported by City of Glasgow College, Diageo, Taylor Wimpey, MacRoberts LLP, Glasgow Lie, Solutions Driven, Skills Development Scotland, Royal Mail, ScottishPower, Standard Life Aberdeen, Wheatley Group, YSC, BAE Systems and SQA have partnered to host an awards ceremony, hosted by Rachel McTavish on Thursday, October 12.

The awards will be held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, bringing together those who are paving the way in creating a diverse Scotland.

Lorraine McLaren, Foundation Director, Wheatley Group said: “There are many outstanding examples on the shortlists of work going on in Scotland to promote equality and fairness. Congratulations again to the finalists and good luck on the night.”

Gemma Webb, Head of Culture, Change and Engagement, Royal Mail, said: "We are delighted to again be involved and wish all the finalist the very best of luck. We look forward to celebrating with you all, the fantastic work and achievements at this years event."

Roy Gardner, City of Glasgow College Executive Director Corporate Development & Innovation said: "Huge congratulations to all the finalists. These important awards shine a light on all those companies which actively encourage diversity in the workplace and that can only be good for everyone involved. We are really looking forward to what will no doubt be a great evening."

Steve Borley, Head of Strategic Planning & Governance at SQA said, “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Diversity in the Third Sector award. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to recognising them at the ceremony - the contribution they have made to the diversity agenda, and the benefits they have delivered as a result of being diverse and inclusive.”

Solutions Driven, managing director, Gavin Spears said: “We can’t wait to celebrate Scottish Diversity next week with all of the shortlisted entrants and winners. Diversity is such a talking point at the minute for businesses of all sizes so it’s great to be able to celebrate how advanced some businesses are already”.

Katy Wedderburn, Head of Employment at MacRoberts said: "Congratulations to all the finalists of the Diversity Awards. Encouraging diversity in the workplace helps businesses and other organisations and their people reach their full potential. MacRoberts are delighted to be sponsoring such an important event and I, for one, am really looking forward to celebrating the achievements of all the finalists and winners on the night.

Ed Cochrane, Head of YSC Scotland, said: “We wish all those nominated the very best of luck and we’re looking forward to meeting each of you on the 12th October. “

Solutions Driven, managing director, Gavin Spears said: “We can’t wait to celebrate Scottish Diversity next week with all of the shortlisted entrants and winners! Diversity is such a talking point at the minute for businesses of all sizes so it’s great to be able to celebrate how advanced some businesses are already”.

Lynne Connolly, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, said: ‘After the success of the Diversity Conference in sharing good practice, we are looking forward to celebrating the progress of companies across Scotland on this critical agenda. Wishing good luck to all the finalists!’

Audrey Ross, Sales & Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey West Scotland said: “We aim to be an inclusive company which values people as individuals and creates a workforce that reflects the diversity of the local communities where we build new homes. Along with the other finalists, we’re looking forward to this year’s Awards because it’s a great opportunity to mark the progress that’s being made across the country to harness the benefits of diversity and inclusion. We’re delighted to be part of the conversation with organisations that are equally committed to diversity and inclusion and the positive benefits that it brings to our collective businesses.”

Hamish Watson, UK HR Director, ScottishPower, said: “We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck at this year’s Diversity Awards. We looking forward to being part of a great evening that provides an opportunity to hear about the good work that others are doing to promote inclusion and have their contributions acknowledged.”

To book your table, please contact Kerry Medford on 0141 302 7407 or email Kerry.medford@newsquest.co.uk More information can be found online - http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/the-diversity-awards/