One of Britain's most popular paintings is set to embark on a tour of Scotland following a global fundraising campaign to purchase it.

The Monarch of the Glen, by Sir Edwin Landseer, was put up for auction amid fears it would be sold overseas but was finally acquired for Scotland in March.

The celebrated painting will go on display in four venues across Scotland, including Inverness, Perth, Paisley and Kirkcudbright.

The piece, painted in 1851, was on loan to the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh for the past 17 years.

It features a stag in the misty Highland landscape and was being sold by multinational drinks company Diageo, which it acquired after a merger.

The company had gifted half of the £8million market value of the painting last year to make sure it remained available to the public.

And the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) finally raised the necessary £4million to acquire the famous artwork earlier this year.

After a summer of attracting crowds in Edinburgh, The Monarch of the Glen will now be on show in Inverness Museum and Art Gallery from tomorrow (Oct 6) until November 18.

It will spend around seven weeks at each venue and be shown at Perth Museum and Art Gallery, Paisley Museum and Art Gallery and Kirkcudbright Galleries.

National Galleries bosses said the "tour forms part of the on-going commitment to sharing its collection and working in partnership with communities across Scotland".

Sir John Leighton, Director-General of the National Galleries of Scotland, said: "Thanks to the generosity of The National Lottery and the Scottish Government we are able to take this fantastic picture across the country to be enjoyed by as many people as possible.

"We want this tour of The Monarch of the Glen to be seen as a huge thank you for the overwhelming support that we received during the fundraising campaign and as a celebration that this amazing work of art now belongs to all the people of Scotland.

"We hope that it will be admired and debated by wide audiences across the country."

Sir Edwin Landseer was highly regarded for his paintings of landscape scenery and animals.

And The Monarch of the Glen is one of the most famous images associated with Scotland.

It came to prominence for its use in marketing Scottish products by the likes of Glenfiddich, Nestle and Baxter's Soup.

Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, added: "This tour is an exciting opportunity for people of all ages and backgrounds across Scotland to access and enjoy this iconic painting in their own communities.

"I am confident this will further inspire many to seek out new opportunities to engage in culture and the arts.

"I am pleased the Scottish Government was able to support both the acquisition of the painting and its tour with a total of £175,000 funding and I look forward to seeing the Monarch of the Glen continue to attract visitors from far and wide in the years to come."