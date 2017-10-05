THE SNP government has been urged to drop its plans for a massive tax cut for the aviation industry amid emerging problems over European state aid rules.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will today update MSPs on issues around air departure tax (ADT), the incoming devolved replacement for air passenger duty.

The SNP has pledged to halve the duty burden by the end of the parliament at a cost of £190m a year, with frequent, wealthy fliers the main winners.

Ministers and the Tories argue it will boost the economy, but all other Holyrood parties oppose the policy, saying the money would be better spent on public services.

Holyrood assumes control over ADT next year, but there is a problem with EU state aid and Highland and Islands airports, which the UK government exempted from air passenger duty and the SNP wants to exempt from ADT.

Nicola Sturgeon last week told MSPs: “We have concerns about the compatibility with state-aid rules of the exemption that was introduced by the United Kingdom Government.”

“We are discussing with the UK Government how that can be resolved, and we will keep Parliament updated on that.”

There is speculation at Holyrood the SNP may use the EU issue as cover for quietly shelving the policy, given its reluctance to be on the same side as the Tories.

Tory Murdo Fraser urged the SNP to hold its nerve and deliver a 50 per cent cut in ADT.

“We stand ready to support them on this matter - there is a Holyrood majority in favour of cutting this tax, which would deliver a boost to our economy.

“There must be no backtracking on this commitment to our vital tourist industry.”

Green MSP Patrick Harvie warned his party would not help pass the 2018/19 budget if ADT was “a tax cut for the airlines”, adding: “The alarm bells over this policy have been growing louder. Today’s statement is a chance for Scottish Ministers to show they are listening.”

LibDem MSP Liam McArthur added: “The Scottish Government need to stand up to the aviation industry and change course over their reckless plan to slash airline taxes.”