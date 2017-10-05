THREE supermarket giants are cutting the price of unleaded petrol after a drop in wholesale costs.
Asda was the first to announce a reduction of up to 2p per litre, bringing its national price cap down to £1.14 per litre.
This was later matched by rivals Sainsbury’s and Morrisons. The lower prices will be effective from today. The cost of filling up diesel vehicles at the retailers is unchanged.
Loading article content
Average unleaded prices across the UK reached a six-month high of £1.19 in recent weeks, according to figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy while diesel forecourt prices hit the £1.21 mark, which had not been seen since early May.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Despite a similar cut in late September the conditions have been right for a further reduction for nearly two weeks so it’s a shame in the interests of price transparency this hasn’t come sooner.
“There are good signs that prices could go lower still.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.