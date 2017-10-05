LONG, long before it became fashionable to talk about political parties getting out the youth vote, five-year-old Winifred McIntyre caused a stir by turning up at a polling station. Winifred, of Alexandria, ran into this police constable when she appeared at Levendale school as votes were being cast in the February 1950 general election. Her name, reported the Evening Times, appeared in the voters’ roll, “but wee Winifred did not draw her X.” At the other end of the age-scale, an invalid woman of almost 80 was driven to her Edinburgh polling station and helped by friends up two flights of stairs, only to be told that as her name was not on the list, she could not cast a vote. The election, the second since the end of the war, was extremely tight: Labour, under Clement Attlee, won 315 seats, with the Conservatives taking 298 and the Liberals nine. Labour’s overall majority was cut to five, down from 146 in 1945; and when another election was held in 1951, Attlee was defeated by Churchill.

