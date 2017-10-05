PLANS TO build houses on part of the Battle of Bannockburn battlefield have been kicked into touch.
Developers had sought permission to build up to 250 homes between the Bannock Burn, New Line Road and west of Glasgow Road.
But the proposals have been unanimously opposed at a special Stirling Council meeting.
Loading article content
Councillors said they were concerned the development would not respect the landmark or view of the monument
Planning and regulation panel convenor Alasdair MacPherson said: "The unanimous rejection of these plans by councillors represents our recognition of the national importance of the historic Bannockburn battleground and this Green Belt area.
"The council fully agreed with planning officers that the proposals were completely inappropriate for such an important site in Stirling's history and future."
The developers claimed the plans would not have a significant adverse impact on the historic environment and will even expand the existing Bannockburn Heritage Trail by introducing a new footpath network and interpretation boards, linking in with Borestone Heritage Trail.
They have also pledged to carry out extensive archaeological investigations to further help with understanding the 1314 battle.
The Battle of Bannockburn was fought on 24 June 1314 and is considered one of the most famous events in the wars of independence.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?