Here is a timeline of a two-year investigation by Wiltshire Police into child sex claims against the late Conservative Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath.

August 3 2015:

It emerges that an alleged cover-up of child sex allegations against Sir Edward Heath is at the centre of a police corruption probe. Watchdogs are examining claims that a prosecution against an individual was shelved after a threat was made to "expose" the former prime minister. The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) inquiry was sparked by allegations made by a retired senior officer.

Superintendent Sean Memory, of Wiltshire Police, makes a television appeal outside Sir Edward's former home, Arundells in Salisbury, to urge potential victims to come forward.

August 4:

The Daily Mirror newspaper publishes claims by a man that he was raped aged 12 by Sir Edward in 1961.

Reports emerge that Sir Edward is being looked at as part of Operation Midland, a Scotland Yard inquiry into claims a VIP paedophile ring operated in the 1970s and 1980s.

August 5:

The nationwide independent inquiry into historic child sex abuse says it will consider allegations against Sir Edward, "should the facts justify it".

Myra Ling-Ling Forde, a former brothel keeper at the centre of claims against Sir Edward, denies threatening to expose him, saying she had "no knowledge of any misconduct on his part".

August 11:

Wiltshire Police says it will oversee investigations into allegations against Sir Edward, as the force faces a corruption probe. Operation Conifer is set up to coordinate at least seven forces carrying out inquiries linked to the late politician.

August 12:

Ms Forde claims she arranged male escorts for Sir Edward but insisted he was not a paedophile, calling him a "shy gay man".

August 14:

Lord Armstrong of Ilminster, who was Sir Edward's principal private secretary during his time as Prime Minister, said he was "completely asexual" and the child sex abuse allegations were "totally uncharacteristic and unlikely".

August 25:

Former Conservative MP Harvey Proctor says he is the victim of a "homosexual witch hunt" at an extraordinary press conference in which he laid out graphic details of claims made against him in Operation Midland and revealed Sir Edward and ex-Home Secretary Leon Brittan had been named among his "alleged co-conspirators".

May 12 2016:

The IPCC reveals there is no evidence a prosecution against brothel keeper Ms Forde was dropped because of threats to allege Sir Edward had been involved in sexual offences.

November 14:

Two people are arrested as part of an investigation into allegations of child abuse made against former the Prime Minister.

November 27:

Whistleblower Dr Rachel Hoskins, who was enlisted by police to examine the evidence in Operation Conifer, told the Mail on Sunday she had uncovered a "catalogue of fabrication" at the heart of a probe.

December 2:

Wiltshire Chief Constable Mike Veale defends his force's handling of Operation Conifer.

January 2017:

Superintendent Sean Memory, the officer in charge of Operation Conifer, is signed off from work on long-term sick leave.

April 13:

The two people arrested as part of the investigation against Sir Edward are released without charge.

August 20:

It is revealed Wiltshire Police will pass the findings of its investigation to the national child sex abuse inquiry.

October 2:

Sir Edward's godson Lincoln Seligman calls for an official inquiry into police handling of child sex abuse allegations against the former Prime Minister. He says he believes there were serious flaws in Operation Conifer.

October 5:

Wiltshire Police reveal they will publish the Operation Conifer "summary closure report".