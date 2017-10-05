A major new arts project for the people of North Lanarkshire across Motherwell, Wishaw, Cumbernauld/Kilsyth, Airdrie, Bellshill and Coatbridge has been launched.
Shift is a major participatory arts project by the National Theatre of Scotland in conjunction with CultureNL, North Lanarkshire Council and headline sponsored by Liberty Steel Dalzell. Starting in October and taking place over six months, Shift will engage with communities across the local authority area, through a number of creative projects.
Public performances will include six free pop-up trailblazer events in various locations in December 2017 and a series of large site-specific participatory finale performances, involving a community and professional cast which will take place in a surprise location in March 2018. Full details will be announced in early 2018.
National Theatre of Scotland Associate Director Simon Sharkey who will lead the project said: "North Lanarkshire has an extraordinary industrial and social heritage and the people across the local authority have unique stories to tell about the worlds of work, past, present and future." North Lanarkshire is known throughout the world for its rich industrial heritage. Once the home of iron and steel production, local employment has now shifted away from heavy manufacturing.
Throughout the project hundreds of residents , workers, leaders, labourers, the unemployed, students, youth and OAP’s will be asked to reflect on how successfully this shift has been managed and what opportunities and threats still exist in their worlds of work, in times of dramatic global change.
Cllr Heather McVey, Chair of CultureNL said: “We are excited that a National Theatre of Scotland team of artists will work with CultureNL arts, venues and heritage teams, museums and libraries, to go to the heart of communities throughout North Lanarkshire”. Shift is supported by the National Lottery through Heritage Lottery Fund and Creative Scotland, and William Grant Foundation.
