British author Kazuo Ishiguro - most famous for The Remains Of The Day - has won this year's Nobel Prize in literature.
Judges said Ishiguro, 62, who was born in Japan but moved to the UK when he was five, had "uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world" in novels of "great emotional force".
The prize is worth nine million Swedish kronor (around £842,000).
The Remains Of The Day (1989), his third novel, was turned into a film starring Sir Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson.
Ishiguro, whose book themes are associated with memory, time and self-delusion, has also penned scripts for film and television.
He graduated in English and philosophy at the University of Kent in the 1970s, before studying creative writing at the University of East Anglia.
His debut book was A Pale View of Hills in 1982 while he is also well known for Never Let Me Go (2005).
