Two people are fighting for their lives following a 'gas explosion' in North Lanarkshire.

Homes have been evacuated in the wake of the incident at a commercial building under demolition in Newmains.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there was a "small explosion" which resulted in a "small fire" in the building in Bonkle Road. The alarm was raised at 1.29pm.

Two people received urgent medical treatment by trauma accident and emergency specialists with life-threatening injuries and were rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

It is understood they received urgent medical attention while travelling to hospital.

SGN, formerly Scotland Gas Networks have said their engineers "made the situation safe "by turning off the gas supply to the building.

Police evacuated nearby properties following reports of a "strong smell of gas" in the area as a precautionary measure.

Locals talked of their houses shaking from the force of the blast.

It comes following speculation by locals of a gas explosion in Bonkle Road.

It is understood the building is under demolition and is close to the Newmains Pastoral Centre in Bonkle Road. It is understood it is a former convent building.

The air ambulance comes to the rescue.

"We understand several people are injured and are being treated in hospital. Our thoughts are with them and their family," said an SGN spokesman. "The cause of the explosion is under investigation."

One local said: "Heard a massive bang a while ago & now hearing reports of a gas explosion in Newmains."

Another said: "What is happening in Newmains???? There was a loud bang that shook my windows and then all I've heard for the last half hour is sirens."

Neil Gray the SNP MP for Airdrie & Shotts said he was "shocked" to hear about the explosion.

"I have contacted Police Scotland and will keep in touch with them for updates as things develop.

"I am available should anyone need my help and my thoughts and best wishes for a speedy recovery go to those who have been injured in the blast."

Clare Adamson, MSP for Motherwell & Wishaw, was also shocked adding: "The area has been cordoned off and the incident has been reported to the Health & Safety Executive by Police Scotland. I understand that there are no outstanding safety concerns at this time.

"My thoughts are with the two individuals injured to whom I wish a speedy recovery."

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently attending an incident in Bonkle Roard, Newmains involving a small explosion in a commercial building.

"Operations control immediately mobilised two fire applicances to the scene, after the alarm was raised.

"Firefighters are currently tackling a small fire with powerful water jets. Two casualties are being treated by the Scottish Ambulance Service."

We are in attendance at Bonkle Road #Wishaw tackling small fire following small explosion in commercial building pic.twitter.com/t4TN0jvR0T — Scot Fire and Rescue (@fire_scot) October 5, 2017

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 1333 hours today to attend an address on Bonkle Road in Wishaw.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations response team, the trauma team, an officer and our Helimed air ambulance.

“The first unit arrived on scene within three minutes.”