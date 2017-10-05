SCOTLAND'S Boat Show is expanding and will this year have a record number of new exhibitors.
The show, now in its 31st year, will see two major changes to layout designed to expand on the success of 2016’s ‘Get On The Water’ theme and to encourage more people to get involved in boats and boating in Scotland for the first time.
As well as the huge number of exhibitors there will also be many special features and entertainment, including a cookery demonstration by celebrity chef Nick Nairn, for the thousands of visitors who descend on Kip Marina and Inverclyde. for the event.
The first change sees Riverside Inverclyde’s ‘Get On The Water’ pavilion expand to accommodate the new Sika Marine Stage & Theatre, which moves from the RYA Scotland pavilion, and is the venue for three days of free lectures and presentations in association with Practical Boat Owner.
On offer will be a series of subject themes ranging from expert advice on buying a second-hand boat to the Met Office explaining how to ‘Read The Skies’.
Also on hand in the GOTW will be representatives from various owner’s associations and manufacturers who can advise on how to start getting involved in every type water sport from sailing, powerboats, RIBs, jetskis, paddleboards, canoes or even model boats.
The other major layout change sees the creation of a bigger ‘on water’ area for the RYA Scotland Free Taster Sessions which allow visitors to try yachts, motor yachts, RIB driving and dinghy sailing in the safe environment of Kip Marina during the show and under the expert eye of RYA Scotland’s partners SportScotland National Centre Cumbrae, Ocean Youth Trust Scotland, Clyde Muirshiel Country Park and You and Sea Training.
Gavin McDonagh, managing director of Holt Leisure, which organises the show, said: “We have always been in the forefront of Scotland’s marine tourism initiative and, together with our key partners, are putting all the resources of Scotland’s Boat Show behind encouraging new people to take to the water.
"As we have now established SBS as the major event on the Scottish marine calendar it is the perfect opportunity to combine the success of the show with a gateway to get visitors afloat and encourage them to enjoy Scotland’s world class sailing waters.”
Scotland’s Boat Show 2017 takes place at Kip Marina, Inverkip, Inverclyde on October 13-15. Admission is free and car parking is £5 per vehicle.
For more information visit www.scotlandsboatshow.co.uk or call 01475 521485
