One of the youngest killers in Scottish history has died in prison, having spent half his life behind bars.
Thomas Shields was just 15 when he attacked a man in the street, thrashing him with a metal pole and proceeding to jump on his head “like a trampoline.”
The young murderer was handed a life sentence in 2004, with a recommendation he serve 18 years but it is understood this was later reduced to 14.
When he died on Monday, Shields was 30 years old and preparing for release at Castle Huntly open prison near Dundee.
Announcing the death, a spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said:”Police Scotland have been advised and the matter will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
“Next of kin have been informed and a Fatal Accident Inquiry may be held in due course.”
Andrew Herd was innocently chatting to two women at a bus stop in Glasgow’s Garthamlock in March 2003 when Shields ran towards him, wielding a metal pole.
At his trial, the schoolboy insisted he was too drunk to remember what followed.
But judge, Lord Hardie, sitting at the High Court in Edinburgh, interrupted to remind him of what he had done.
The teenager bludgeoned his 27-year-old victim into unconsciousness with his weapon, despite cries from one of the women:”You are going to kill him.”
He walked away and threw down the pole but strolled back to the scene.
• Prisoner Ryan Forbes, 23, who was convicted last month but was awaiting sentence, has died at HMP Kilmarnock in Ayrshire.
