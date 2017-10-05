NICOLA Sturgeon has been warned by one of her own MSPs that the government’s flagship integration of health and social care is “not working”.
Christine Grahame told the First Minister the policy was “admirable” in theory but was running into problems on the ground.
The Borders MSP said one of her constituents had waited eight months for a care package.
She said the male patient had been admitted to General Borders Hospital in February, was not assessed until June and was still waiting on a care package.
A recent Care Inspectorate report on services for older people in the Scottish Borders found delays in assessments compounded by delays in providing services.
At First Minister's Questions, Ms Graham said: "Admirable though the integration of health and social care is, it is actually not working in practice."
Nicola Sturgeon said she was "very disappointed" by the report and said the watchdog Healthcare Improvement Scotland was working with NHS Borders on improvements.
She said if the details of the specific case were given to Health Secretary Shona Robison it would be "properly looked into".
The First Minister’s official spokesman later said Ms Sturgeon thought health and social care integration was "working well".
The integration of health and social care services in 2016 was one of the biggest projects of devolution, with new integration bodies spending £8bn a year.
The money was previously split between NHS board and councils.
A key aim is to cut bed blocking, where old people are stuck in hospital waiting on council care packages.
