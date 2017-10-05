THE firm behind one of the world's biggest British Army bases has been chosen to design a major revamp of Edinburgh’s New Town.

Design consultants WYG are moving from Camp Bastion in Afghanistan to cafe-culture in Edinburgh's historic George Street and its surrounding enclaves after being appointed to draw up a new permanent blueprint for the area likely to include more space for pedestrians and cyclists and less clutter.

Above: George Street. Image: Google

Among many projects worldwide as well as in the UK, WYG won the Civilian Engineering Support Team contract to back up the the Royal Engineers in construction, management and maintaining the infrastructure throughout Camp Bastion, the massive former airbase now known as Camp Shorabak, and on other operating bases.

WYG Environment Planning Transport will produce a preliminary design for the future layout, as part of the broader development of the surrounding "First New Town" area.

Plans to transform the district were first discussed in 2014, when – on a year-long trial – a dedicated two-way cycle lane, additional pedestrian space and a one-way traffic system for cars were introduced.

The temporary overhaul enabled experts to scrutinise how the famous thoroughfare was being in order to plan for its future.

Adam Wilkinson, director of watchdog Edinburgh World Heritage, welcomed the move.

He said: "George Street is one of the finest boulevards in Europe but is currently dominated by traffic and street clutter.

"This is the first step in procuring a design that will hopefully make George Street a better place for people.

"The opportunity to reduce traffic and give over more space to pedestrians will strengthen the street as a very special part of the World Heritage Site, and we look forward to seeing what emerges through the design process."

A report acknowledges George Street’s "interdependence with intersecting First New Town’ streets – Castle Street, Frederick Street and Hanover Street, as well as Charlotte and St Andrew Squares", and recommends that any design solution should take this into account.

Above: Camp Bastion, Afghanistan.

This will play a critical part in the separate project aimed at developing a plan for the evolution of Edinburgh’s city centre to better meet the needs of pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users, while recognising its importance as a place to work, socialise and shop.

The council said a revitalised George Street will also provide a key link between the West End and the St James Quarter, currently undergoing development, incorporating the proposed City Centre West to East Cycle Link, expected to provide safe cycling along the route.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, pictured below, said: “This is an important step forward for the George Street project, and will bring us closer to achieving a vision for this part of the city, creating a more accessible, enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.

“We have taken great care to engage closely with the public throughout the process, investigating their needs and ideas for the street, with feedback used to inform the creation of all-inclusive design principles last year.

“I now look forward to working with consultants while continuing to involve public input, to develop the preliminary designs for George Street, helping us to improve the local environment and encourage mixed use by residents and visitors.”

The result of the £290,000 drawing-board stage move, given the go-ahead by the council and due in March, could be used as a blueprint for public realm changes across the Scottish capital.