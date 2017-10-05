SCOTLAND’S major attractions have seen a record boost in visitor numbers amid claims terrorism in other parts of Europe has seen tourists flock to “safer” destinations.

This summer saw a 20 per cent increase in footfall to paid-for attractions on last year, making it the busiest season on record.

Tourism experts put it down to a combination of the Brexit-influenced fall in the pound, terrorism in other parts of Europe and Scotland’s increasingly high profile – the Rough Guide this year placed the country at number two on its top 10 list of countries to visit.

Mainland Europe and London have been hit by a series of terrorist incidents in recent years which has led to visitor numbers falling elsewhere and Scotland increasingly being viewed as safer tourist destination.

The boom is also being fuelled by the “Outlander effect” – legions of American fans of the historical time-travelling series tracking down the formidable landscapes they have seen on TV.

Overall, 3.8 million people visited more than 70 ticketed Historic Scotland visitor attractions, including Edinburgh Castle, Iona Abbey and Fort George, which is the highest ever amount.

The busiest individual month was August, when more than 870,000 people flocked to historic sites.

The three most popular Historic Environment Scotland (HES) paid-for attractions were Edinburgh Castle (1,433,896), Stirling Castle (430,405) and Urquhart Castle on Loch Ness (405,388).

HES bosses say a further 13 sites have already exceeded their visitor totals for the last financial year. Newark Castle, with exquisite Jacobean detail and situated on the Firth of Clyde recorded its busiest ever season with an 11 per cent increase in footfall, already exceeding visitor totals for last financial year.

Dumbarton Castle also saw a 19 per cent surge in visitor numbers.

The figures were published as Scotland today celebrates Heritage Awareness Day, dedicated to showcasing the country’s diverse heritage.

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: “This year’s summer season has surpassed our previous visitor records, as we welcomed more than 3.8 million visitors to our historic sites across the country – an excellent 20 per cent increase on last season’s showing.

“We have responded to the increasing interest in Scotland’s historic environment by extending opening at seasonal sites across the country throughout October, giving people further opportunity to explore the wealth of history Scotland has to offer and to uncover the hidden historical gems on their doorstep.

“From Edinburgh Castle to Skara Brae, historic sites across Scotland are continuing to draw record numbers of visitors, which is further demonstration of the value of Scotland’s historic places within the country’s wider tourism offering.”

In recent months, the increase in visitors has put a strain on services with reports of tourists being turned away.

Many hotels in Skye claimed to be fully booked from May and campaigns for better car parking and shuttle bus services have been launched by islanders.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “These latest figures show Scotland continues to punch above its weight in a competitive global market, with our country seen around the world as a ‘must-visit’ destination. It has been an amazing year to date for Scotland.”Fiona Hyslop, Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs, said: “Congratulations to Historic Environment Scotland on another great seasonal performance.

“As today’s numbers confirm, Scotland’s historic environment is acting more and more as a magnet for tourists, attracting millions of people from far and wide each year to our world class attractions.

“I am particularly pleased to be announcing this success as we celebrate the first-ever Heritage Awareness Day and as we approach the end of this Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

“The year has contributed to further enhancing the international profile of Scotland’s intriguing history, impressive cultural heritage and fascinating archaeology.”