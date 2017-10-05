ENGLAND manager Gareth Southgate has come under fire for supporting Scotland when the national side reached the World Cup finals in 1978.
The England manager has taken stick after he said to media that he supported the Scots, as England had not qualified.
Among those getting het up was Talksport's Adrian Durham who thought the revelation was "embarrassing".
He said the England manager should not have been supporting Ally's Tartan Army who reached the Argentina World Cup with stars such as Kenny Dalglish, Archie Gemmill and Joe Jordan.
He was speaking before England took on Slovenia knowing a victory would secure qualification for the World Cup in Russia.
Southgate had been talking up qualification as something to be celebrated, rather than taken for granted, before recalling as a seven-year-old having to support Scotland at the 1978 tickertape World Cup.
One Tweeter even suggested that Southgate's crime in backing the Scots was worse than that which got his predecessor Sam Allardyce the sack in the aftermath of an undercover 'England manger for sale' newspaper investigation after just 67 days.
And an online poll started asking if Southgate should be sacked for supporting Scotland.
Andy Cameron's 1978 Scotland anthem Ally's Tartan Army has a dig at England's failure to qualify.
One song verse says: "We're representing Britain and we're gaunny do or die. England cannae dae it cause they didnae qualify."
