THERESA May’s tenure of Number 10 looked increasingly precarious last night, as a former Tory minister confirmed many of her MPs wanted her to resign.

As Tory whips tried to shore up support for the Prime Minister after a calamitous conference speech, Ed Vaizey said he found it difficult to “see a way forward for her”.

The London Evening Standard also reported that five former cabinet ministers were among a 30-strong group of MPs plotting to ask Mrs May to resign before Christmas.

Although the mishaps in Mrs May’s speech - a prankster, coughing fits and a dodgy sign - were not her fault, the episode cemented an impression among some Tories that she has irretrievably lost her authority and cannot continue as leader.

However a lack of a popular alternative and fear of an election victory for Labour under Jeremy Corbyn are keeping her in power for now.

Mr Vaizey, who was sacked by Mrs May when she became Prime Minister, told BBC Oxford: “I think there will be quite a few people who will now be pretty firmly of the view that she should resign.

“The Tory Party conference was a great opportunity to reboot the party and therefore reboot the country to give it a clear sense of direction, and that didn't happen.

“So yes, I am concerned. I am finding it increasingly difficult to see a way forward at the moment, and it worries me."

Former Tory minister David Mellor, who served in John Major's Cabinet, also told Sky News: “The real problem for Theresa May is that she hasn't got a very good speech, even if she had been able to deliver it perfectly.

“It was a Labour-light speech. It is not the speech of someone who has much of a future as leader of the Conservative Party and I think she's a dead woman walking."

A serving cabinet minister also told the PoliticsHome website: “We're in wait-and-see territory. What is clear now is that she's not going to lead us into the next election.

“People want an ordered transition, but not clear how that can be achieved."

Under party rules, 48 MPs would need to write to Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, to trigger a leadership contest.

The 30-strong plot lacks the numbers for a formal confidence vote, but could send a delegation to Downing Street to appeal to Mrs May directly to quit.

Mark Pritchard, a former secretary of the 1922 Committee, tweeted: “Trying to drum up a delegation of 30 MPs to try and circumvent this process is irregular, cowardly and will ultimately fail. Any minister with premature ambitions needs to put up or shut up and allow the Prime Minister to get on with her day job.”

Charles Walker, vice-chairman of the 1922 committee, also insisted Mrs May was safe.

He told Sky News: "The overwhelming majority of colleagues are calm, supportive behind the Prime Minister, as is the Cabinet. The fact of the matter is she was ill - you are actually allowed to be ill - and it was testament to her grit and courage that she got on that stage and gave the speech despite being in a great deal of discomfort."

He added: "There are always a few grumbles and groans and moans. It comes and goes and it's different people at different times doing the grumbling."

Home Secretary Amber Rudd, who is tipped as possible replacement for Mrs May, said: "The Prime Minister will continue in her role to do an excellent job. She has my full support."

The Standard also reported knives were out for Tory chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin, after a “pitiable” conference ended with a comedian handing Mrs May a mock P45 in her speech.

It quoted one backbench MP saying: “Somebody has to take responsibility for the shambles of the past week, frankly. Everyone likes Patrick, but he has completely f***ed up.”