ALL roads lead to Ljubljana. High roads and low roads, the Tartan Army will be coming down them. Because the ultimate destination of Scotland’s road to Russia remains unknown. My word Scotland sides have put their followers through the wringer over the years but even by those standards Gordon Strachan’s class of 2017 deserve the tag of cardiac kids. Now we get to do this all over again in Slovenia on Sunday with a play-off place on the line. Book your place on the sofa – and perhaps some strong drink - now.

Chris Martin didn’t get the final touch this time, but he didn’t need to. The big man’s arrival from the bench for a blameless and rather luckless James Forrest again raised eyebrows, as did the fact that the manager’s last change was introducing Ikechi Anya for Kieran Tierney at right back, a rather unfashionable move which meant Callum McGregor and John McGinn, two young men who scored a double each at the weekend, didn’t make it onto the field, let alone the starting line-up. But the usual avalanche of criticism and recrimination can wait, because Anya’s cross was headed for the lunging Martin until Martin Skrtel, the former Liverpool defender, diverted it past Martin Dubravka. A campaign littered with late goals had just seen another one. And thank Goodness a man in white was around to provide the finishing touch, because no-one in the pink of Scotland could get past him all night.

While Hampden wasn’t a sell-out – someone at the SFA really should look at that – how the Tartan Army partied into the night at the end of a match which changed from despair to delight in an instant. It is usually the other way around.

