TWO people are in a critical condition following an explosion inside a former convent where workers were removing asbestos.

Residents living close to the pastoral centre in Newmains, North Lanarkshire, reported feeling their houses shake from a blast at around 1.30pm yesterday.

A man and a woman – who may have been a passer-by caught up in the explosion in Bonkle Road – were rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries, thought to be serious burns.

It is believed four people had been working within the premises at the time, two of whom were uninjured.

Neighbours told how an air ambulance was deployed to the scene alongside paramedics who were treating casualties “covered in blood”.

Police said nearby properties were evacuated as investigation teams launched a probe into the cause of the blast.

Jim Vallance, a resident who has lived in the area for 10 years, said: “We heard a man scream so I knew instantly it was bad. I am still shaking.

“It was an almighty boom. I have never experienced anything like it.”

He said dust poured out of the building following the explosion, while the pastoral centre’s ornate doors were blown off their hinges.

Another neighbour Nicola Allan said: “I heard a bang and I thought someone was coming through my front door.

“Our windows shook – that is how big it was. I got a fright as I didn’t know what was happening. I have never heard anything this big before.”

Shortly after the explosion, residents were evacuated from the area, while police officers set up a cordon. Large shards of glass could be seen on the road which was closed to traffic while gas engineers inspected the property.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said the first unit arrived at the scene within three minutes of the alarm being raised.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our special operations response team, the trauma team, an officer and our Helimed air ambulance,” a spokesman said. “Two patients, one male and one female, were taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary accompanied by trauma doctors.”

Gas engineers from SGN arrived at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the firm said their engineers made the situation safe by turning off the gas supply to the building.

She added: “The cause of the explosion is under investigation.”

The pastoral centre is owned by the Catholic Church and closed amid financial pressures. Father Jim Thompson, who is a priest at St Mary’s Church in Lanark, said workers had moved in on Wednesday to remove asbestos before the building was demolished.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Motherwell said that they would assist the authorities with any investigation going forward.

He said: “The Diocese of Motherwell is aware of an incident which took place on Thursday afternoon at a disused pastoral centre in Newmains, Motherwell. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured.

“Every assistance will be given to the emergency services in any investigation going forward.”

Police Scotland also said that their investigations were ongoing.

Local MP Neil Gray said he was shocked to hear about the incident.

“I have contacted Police Scotland and will keep in touch with them for updates as things develop,” he said.

“I am available should anyone need my help and my thoughts and best wishes for a speedy recovery go to those who have been injured in the blast.”