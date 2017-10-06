MOVES from within the SNP to force the reintroduction of an outright ban on tail docking of dogs in Scotland have suffered a blow.

Campaigners from what is described as SNP's grassroots movement failed in a bid for a debate to maintain the ban at the party's conference.

Changes which came in before the summer recess mean vets will be allowed to shorten the tails of some working dogs, which ministers say are at increased risk of injury.

Now campaigners say a decision has been made not to allow SNP members a Sunday debate during the SNP conference in Glasgow. They say a tail docking motion was not put on the shortlist for members to be given a choice for debate. Instead there was a choice on motions about North Korea, Kurdistan, land rights and Ryanair.

SNP group leader on Inverclyde council Chris McEleny who led the bid to gain party membership support to maintain the ban on tail docking in Scotland wants the motion re-submitted to see if the standing orders and agenda committee will allow it on Monday afternoon or Tuesday afternoon.

He said: "I am calling for SNP members to be given their right to voice an opinion.

"So we won’t be getting the opportunity to voice that opinion by voting to debate the issue of tail docking on Sunday. By adding support to this issue we have a better chance of achieving that.

"Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the comfort of thought. That is exactly why it is important that we debate this issue, so that our party membership’s collective will determines what our opinions are."

The Scottish government brought in the outright ban - the only one of its kind in the UK - in 2007 as part of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act.

But the ban was relaxed in June when MSPs backed a change to existing laws - but the vote saw splits in the governing party.

Nine SNP MSPs abstained in the final vote, with Christine Grahame, the only SNP member to vote against.

The government, however, ultimately won out with the help of some Conservatives and Lib Dems.

The amendments to the ban mean that the tails of spaniel and hunt point retriever puppies can be docked by a maximum of one third in length for puppies that are not more than five days old, when vets have sufficient evidence that the dogs will be used for working purposes in the future.

The reasoning is that the working dogs, flushing out animals to be shot on Scotland's vast hunting estates, can injure their long tails.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham argued the move was "proportional", conceding that tail shortening was "briefly painful" but saying it was nothing compared to the injuries suffered by some working dogs later in life.

The 'grassroots' SNP campaign resolution calls on the Scottish Government to review this decision and maintain the ban on tail docking in Scotland.

It received the backing of Ms Grahame, SNP council groups in Edinburgh city and Inverclyde, and, leading animal rights charities.

The faltering resolution to the conference backed by many SNP branches across Scotland called on the Scottish Government to review the decision."

Mr McEleny added: "Many people have said regarding tail docking ‘why now?’ or ‘why is debating this important?’ The answer is simple. It should be for SNP members to set the political direction of our party and for our SNP elected representatives to follow that direction.

"Some people might not agree with me that tail docking should be banned in Scotland. Others may like me [and] the countless SNP branches and numerous animal rights charities in Scotland [believe] that it is an outdated and cruel practice. Others may even agree with me that perhaps we are looking at the issue of tail docking from the wrong perspective.

"If ‘working’ dogs are being injured participating in the blood sport of hunting and killing other animals, perhaps it isn’t the size of the dogs tail that is the issue but the fact that in modern Scotland we still think it’s okay to kill animals for sport."