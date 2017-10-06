A RIVAL lingerie firm set up by Michelle Mone’s ex husband has gone into liquidation after suffering losses of more than £600,000.

Michael Mone set up Pendulum Apparel in 2011 after Michelle, 45, bought out his share in their Ultimo firm following their acrimonious split.

He set up the rival underwear firm in partnership with the designer at the centre of the couple's split. Samantha Bunn, 32, held a similar role to the one she had at Ultimo, The Mone's divorced after Michelle accused Michael of having an affair with Miss Bunn, a successful lingerie designer who made her name working for Ultimo.

