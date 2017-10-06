Jet2, Norwegian Air Shuttle and easyJet have emerged as the potential winners from the collapse of rival airline Monarch, with the trio of low-cost carriers in pole position to pick up the bust firm’s landing slots.

The Press Association understands the three airlines are among the strongest suitors for the carrier’s take-off and landing spaces which span Manchester, Gatwick, Birmingham, Luton and Leeds-Bradford.

It comes as Jet2, the latest airline to enter the fray, announced on Friday it would add more than 550,000 summer seats to meet increased demand for flights at Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds-Bradford airports.

