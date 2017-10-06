CORONATION Street stars have paid emotional tributes to actress Liz Dawn following her funeral.

Cast members spoke after the service for the 77-year-old, who played Vera Duckworth in the soap, was held at Salford Cathedral on Friday.

Alan Halsall, who had delivered a joint tribute with co-star Samia Longchambon during the funeral, said: "It was a really beautiful service.

"It's exactly what Liz would want - there was laughter and there will be tears, of course.

"It's a very sad day for everybody but Liz made us smile every day she was with us and so we smile today remembering all the fun times that we had with Liz."

Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor in the soap, said: "Her and Bill (Tarmey) were just like parental figures to me and Alan and I think that's why we always had that close bond with her.

"Obviously that's why we're here today. We're going to miss her so much."

Halsall, whose Coronation Street character Tyrone Dobbs was taken in by Vera and husband Jack, added: "Liz was loved by millions of people and it will be a very emotional day for all of those, but mostly for her family."

Jennie McAlpine, who plays Fiz Stape on Coronation Street, said the service had been a "celebration" of Dawn's life.

She said: "I was a 17-year-old fan of Coronation Street and a fan of Vera Duckworth when I came onto the cobbles so then to work with her was incredible.

"I mean you just had to pinch yourself and think 'that's Vera Duckworth'.

"Then I got to know her as Liz and that's something even more special."

Helen Worth (Gail Rodwell) described the service as "gentle", "calm" and "beautiful".

She said: "It was a service for Liz and a great tribute."

She added: "I can just see Liz looking down and saying 'aw, that were nice'.

"It was right for Liz and it was a lovely send off, not that she will leave us because we will remember her in those wonderful scenes."

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully on Coronation Street, said the service had seen the combination of her "two families".

He said: "It had her real family back at home and her Coronation Street, Weatherfield, family, so it was the perfect mix."

He added: "My memories of her were just roaring with laughter. She was just beyond funny."

Michael Le Vell, who plays mechanic Kevin Webster in the show, said Dawn had been an "absolute joy" to work with.

He said: "I was young when I started and so was Sally (Dynevor), and she looked after us like we were her own children."