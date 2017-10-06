The Queen has admitted that she is “not any sort of expert on gardening” as she shared a special message to mark the 70th anniversary of BBC Radio 4 show Gardeners’ Question Time.
The special-edition programme on Friday featured an item on traditional royal residence Frogmore House and Garden, in Windsor.
In a pre-recorded speech, she told listeners: “I very much hope you have enjoyed visiting Frogmore House and Garden, which holds a special place in my family’s affection.
“Indeed, I would echo the sentiments of Queen Victoria who, 150 years ago, rode to this dear lovely garden, where all is peace and quiet and you only hear the hum of the bees, the singing of the birds.
“These days, there is more noise from the air than in 1867, but Frogmore remains a wonderfully relaxing environment.”
She continued: “I’m not any sort of expert on gardening, but plants, trees and flowers have been a source of pleasure throughout my life.
“I have an early memory of my mother, Queen Elizabeth, being a hands-on gardener - a tradition that has been followed by other members of my family, and I know this passion is shared by your listeners, and many other people besides.
“As you mark the programme’s 70th anniversary, I send my congratulations, and wish you continued success.”
The programme also included interviews with the keeper of the garden and the deputy surveyor of the Queen’s art by presenter Peter Gibbs.
While the house is now mostly used for entertaining, it was made popular by Queen Charlotte, consort of George III, in the 1700s.
The house contains a whole room dedicated to works of art by 18th-century flower painter Mary Moser, and the garden features a tea house later installed by Queen Victoria.
