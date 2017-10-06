Broadband customers could find it easier to walk away from a contract without penalty if the speed provided is not up to scratch under plans unveiled by the regulator.
Ofcom said the proposed moves should “strengthen the hand” of broadband customers, giving them more realistic information up front before they sign a contract.
It said there can be a mismatch between what broadband customers believe they are buying and what they actually receive.
Loading article content
It is proposing to enhance codes of practice which commit internet companies who have signed up to them to give customers an estimated range of speeds they are likely to receive - as well as the right to exit their contracts penalty-free if their speed falls below a minimum level.
The proposals would give providers up to one month to improve speeds before they must let customers walk away without penalty.
The right to exit would apply, for the first time, to contracts with phone or pay-TV services bought by households alongside broadband.
Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s consumer group director, said: “We plan to close the gap between what’s advertised and what’s delivered, giving customers a fuller picture before they commit to a contract.
“We’re also making it easier to walk away from a contract, without penalty, when companies fail to provide the speeds they promise.”
Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “A reliable broadband connection is a necessity."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.