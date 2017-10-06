THE combination of falling milk output in major producing countries and adverse weather sent the international butter price to a record high this year, according to the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation. Wholesale UK butter prices are up by a staggering 108 per cent year on year.

Ironically, the current shortage was driven by a long period of low dairy prices caused by favourable weather and the EU’s move to liberalise its dairy market in 2015.

Prices more than halved between 2014 and 2015, sending many dairy farmers out of business.

