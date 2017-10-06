POOR lifestyle choices, and not genes, are to blame for high rates of obesity in Scotland's most deprived communities, according to new research.
Scientists at Edinburgh University studied data on 11,000 people to see whether genetic factors or lifestyle differences were the cause of regional differences in obesity rates.
The team found that “lifestyle factors” such as smoking, alcohol, diet and other measures of deprivation, had the biggest impact on differences in obesity rates.
The researchers say helping people in the most deprived areas to change their diet and improve activity levels could help narrow the health divide between regions.
Professor Chris Haley, of the Medical Research Council's Human Genetics Unit at Edinburgh University, said: “Our findings reveal that the factors that have the greatest impact on regional obesity rates can be modified. It means we can do something about the problem and potentially narrow the health gap between areas that are least and worst affected.
“Our research supports the conclusion that if we are to understand and then reduce the causes of health inequalities, we need to take into account both genetic and lifestyle differences between individuals.”
The research, published in the journal Nature Communications, was funded by the Medical Research Council.
