A French diver who sparked a mayday call to vessels in waters near Orkney has died after being taken to hospital
The UK Coastguard launched a rescue operation in Scapa Flow after the alarm was raised at 4pm on Friday.
A boat north-east of Cava Lighthouse had reported one of their divers 15 minutes overdue.
Scapa Flow is a hugely popular diving spot with dozens of wrecks of scuttled battleships - including the Royal Oak - on the sea bed after being targeted by the Germans during the war.
Stromness and Kirkwall coastguard teams, a search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh and a Longhope RNLI lifeboat scoured the area.
A mayday relay broadcast was also issued to all nearby vessels to join the search.
At 5.30pm the diver was recovered by the lifeboat and transferred to the Scottish Ambulance Service.
His next of kin have been informed.
