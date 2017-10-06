Emma Thompson has admitted she still has dreams of being a “rock and roll chick” and wants to hold on to those ambitions.

The British actress, who will next be seen starring opposite Dustin Hoffman, Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in Noah Baumbach’s Netflix film The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected), said she still has ideas about herself that she has not let go of.

Arriving at the premiere of the movie at the BFI London Film Festival, in which her character says ‘We all have an idea of ourselves and we want to hold on to that’, she told the Press Association: “I want to hold on to being a funky, slightly out there rock and roll chick, not that I ever was that, I just want to hold on to it.”

