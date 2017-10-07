A MAN has been ordered to stand trial charged with murder after allegedly firing a bow and arrow at a man before stabbing him to death.
Gordon Diduca, also known as Gordon Adams, died after being attacked outside a block of flats at Dundee's Dundonald Court late on Sunday September 24.
Yesterday Charles Little, 31, who lived in the block, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of his murder.
He faced four charges during a brief private hearing on petition.
Prosecutors say Little first behaved in a threatening and abusive manner at 72 Dundonald Court - on the same landing as his flat - likely to cause fear or alarm by threatening the occupants of the flat with a bow and arrows.
He is then said to have repeatedly struck the front door and attempted to force entry to the property.
A second charge alleges that on the communal landing between the two flats he assaulted Gordon Diduca, Jason Sinclair and Colin Hughes and threatened them with a bow and arrow and repeatedly firing arrows towards them.
Little is then alleged to have repeatedly struck Gordon Diduca on the body with a knife and murdered him.
A fourth charge alleges that he assaulted Jason Sinclair and struck him on the arm with a knife to his injury.
Little made no plea or declaration during the hearing and was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Tom Hughes.
Little was remanded in custody ahead of further court dates being set.
