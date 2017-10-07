I HAD always assumed that I had a grasp of basic grammar until my son's young Polish wife, who is a trained linguist, made it clear that I am, in fact, quite ignorant. However, I remain cheerfully pedantic about the English language and still wince when I hear "I seen it", "I done it" and "Are youse ready to order?", all of which now seem to be accepted. "Like I said" for "as I said". Shakespeare didnae write "Like You Like It", but what did he know?

I'm really honing in on my subject now when I should be homing in. A common mistake. If you claim that it's impossible to underestimate my knowledge of grammar, you insult me. Impossible to over overestimate would be a compliment, but the two are often confused.

I heard on radio recently that Sir Alec Douglas Home was to be seen shooting grouse in plus fours, which would certainly slow them down a bit. On "Robin Hall remembered" on Youtube there was "tribute to Robin Hall who partnered Jimmie Macgregor who sadly passed away in September". If I did, nobody told me.

