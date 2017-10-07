Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has been offered talks with the Scottish Brexit Secretary on a Brexit deal referendum.

Mr Rennie said the offer, in a letter from Nicola Sturgeon, is a "welcome step forward".

His party is calling for a UK referendum on the Brexit deal once negotiations are concluded, saying voters should make the "final decision".

In her letter, the First Minister states the Scottish Government is "committed to working across parties and across sectors to best protect Scotland's interests".

She wrote: "As you know my government is fully committed to ensuring that Scotland's interests are protected as part of negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"Scotland did not vote to leave the European Union and it is important that this is taken into account."

Ms Sturgeon then invited Mr Rennie to meeting with Scottish Brexit Secretary Michael Russell to "discuss your proposals for a second referendum".

Mr Rennie said: "This is a welcome step forward from the Scottish Government and shows that there is support from across the political spectrum for a clear approach to Brexit that gives the British people a final say.

"Both Nicola Sturgeon and Mike Russell have shown support for our campaign to give the public the final say but this can only be achieved if parties are willing to work together to protect the UK's relationship with the EU.

"I know that there are colleagues across all UK parties who support this position and I urge them to join this movement and build the momentum further.

"The infighting and incompetence of the Conservatives is pushing the United Kingdom towards a disastrous Brexit that will damage our country's future.

"To protect Britain's prosperous future, Scottish Liberal Democrats believe that the final decision on Theresa May's Brexit deal should be in the hands of the British public."

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference earlier this week the Prime Minister said the Brexit referendum was decisive and Britain would leave the EU in March 2019.