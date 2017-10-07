Eleven people have been injured and a man detained by police after a car ploughed into pedestrians in one of London’s busiest tourist areas, sparking a terror alert.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground by members of the public after the incident near the Natural History Museum (NHM) in South Kensington on Saturday afternoon.

Screen grab of man being detained outside the Natural History Museum in London(@ckaur13/PA)

The incident sparked fears of a terrorist attack in an area busy with families, but Scotland Yard later confirmed it was being treated as a road traffic collision and was “not being treated as a terror-related incident”.

The 11 people treated were mostly suffering from head or leg injuries, the London Ambulance Service said, with nine taken to hospital.

Map locates where a car hit people near the Natural History Museum in London(PA Graphics)

In a message on Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “My thanks to the first responders at this incident this afternoon and the actions of members of the public. My thoughts are with the injured.”