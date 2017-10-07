Donald Trump boasts of making great deals, but financial records filed in the UK show he has lost millions of dollars for three years running on a couple of his more recent big investments, his Scottish golf resorts.

A Companies House report shows losses last year at the two resorts more than doubled to £17.6 million (23 million dollars). Revenue also fell sharply.

In the report, Mr Trump’s company attributed the results partly to having shut down its Turnberry resort for half the year while building a new course there and fixing up an old one.

