DONALD TRUMP lost millions of dollars for three years running on his two Scottish golf resorts.

A Companies House report shows losses last year at the two resorts at Turnberry and at the Menie estate outside Aberdeen more than doubled to £17.6 million. Revenue also fell sharply.

In the report, Trump's company attributed the results partly to having shut down its Turnberry resort for half the year while building a new course there and fixing up an old one.

