DONALD TRUMP lost millions of dollars for three years running on his two Scottish golf resorts.
A Companies House report shows losses last year at the two resorts at Turnberry and at the Menie estate outside Aberdeen more than doubled to £17.6 million. Revenue also fell sharply.
In the report, Trump's company attributed the results partly to having shut down its Turnberry resort for half the year while building a new course there and fixing up an old one.
The company has angered some local residents near its second resort on the North Sea coast with what they say are its bullying tactics to make way for more development.
The company also has lost a court fight to stop an offshore wind farm near that resort, drew objections from environmental regulators over building plans there in August and appears at risk of losing a bid to host the coveted Scottish Open at its courses.
Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organisation, declined to comment about the results.
Trump handed over management of his company to his two adult sons before becoming US President, but still retains his financial interest in it.
It is not clear how big a role Trump's setbacks in Scotland have played in the losses. In addition to the Turnberry shutdown, the company also noted in its report that it took an £8 million loss due to fluctuations in the value of the pound last year.
The company reported that revenue at the two courses fell 21 per cent to £9 million in 2016 from £11.4 million a year earlier.
The same day that the financial report on the resorts was released, an online petition by a global corporate watchdog group fighting Trump's plans for a second 18-hole course to the North Sea resort got signature number 94,860.
