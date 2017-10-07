PAOLO NUTINI has said making his hometown Paisley Scotland's first UK City of Culture is vital for its future.

The New Shoes singer recalled fond memories of growing up in the Renfrewshire town, where he still lives, and how it has changed over the years.

Now he says Paisley's culture bid is an important step in its regeneration.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter said: "The first time I did everything was in Paisley, the first time I went to the pictures, or the bowling, or the ice rink, or the swimming baths. The first time I got to go to the toy shop and pick my own toy out.

"The fact is these places are all gone now – there ain't no cinema anymore, there's no bowling, the ice rink went, the toy shop went.

"All of these things had such an innocence to them that I'd like to see brought back. For me, that's why this bid is so important, it's about restoring the faith in Paisley."

The town announced in 2015 that it would compete for City of Culture 2021. Coventry, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland and Swansea are also on the shortlist.

Now some bookmakers place it as second favourite to come out on top, with the decision to be announced in December.

He added: "Paisley offered me and my family a life, way back, and it has continued to do so. When I think of Paisley, I think of everything that has shaped my life."