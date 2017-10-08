SENIOR SNP MSP Alex Neil has accused the EU of supporting "unwarranted brutality and violence" by the Spanish police against Catalans.

Neil – who voted for Brexit – spoke of his "deep disappointment and concern" at the response from Brussels to the crackdown on the independence referendum.

He said the EU was “tarnished” by a failure to criticise "violent attacks on pro-independence voters" during clashes with police.

The former cabinet minister said Brussels faces a “litmus test” on whether it speaks out over human rights concerns.

More than 800 people are reported to have been injured in the clashes, which saw riot police smashing their way into polling stations, beating voters and removing ballot boxes.

Neil condemned remarks from the European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans who sided with the government in Madrid.

Timmermans said the Spanish Government’s “proportionate use of force” in Catalonia was necessary to uphold the rule of law.

Neil criticised the senior official's response to the crackdown, which the Spanish Government deemed illegal.

In a motion at Holyrood Neil says: "The Parliament expresses its deep disappointment and concern at the failure of the European Union to defend the fundamental civil rights of the people of Catalonia in respect of the violent attacks on pro-independence voters and residents by the Spanish authorities."

"In particular the Parliament condemns the comments of the EU Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans when he supported the unwarranted brutality and violence of the Spanish police against Catalonian citizens trying to exercise their democratic right to vote in the independence referendum."

Neil called on all EU nations to use their influence to persuade the Spanish government to back a negotiated settlement with the Catalan authorities.

The SNP MSP said any deal must respect the "right to self-determination" as laid out by the United Nations”.

Neil's motion calls on all member states to "singularly and collectively use every available diplomatic and political tool to try to persuade the Spanish Government" to agree a settlement.

Speaking to the Sunday Herald, he said: "It's a real litmus test for the EU and its commitment to modern democracy. The EU needs to get its finger out and do something about the indefensible and totally unacceptable actions of the Spanish authorities.

"I don't think anyone who believes in the EU can defend the lack of support for the Catalan people from the EU. Even the most Europhile people surely have to understand the importance of this issue for democracy. To fail to do so tarnishes the EU."

Timmermans, in a speech to the European Parliament last week, defended the use of force by the Spanish police "and this sometimes does require the proportionate use of force".

Last night, an EU spokesperson when contacted by the Sunday Herald said its position had already been set out by Timmermans.