SUDDENLY, it’s very real and you may find yourself rather conflicted.

The notion of World Cup qualifying campaigns going down to the wire mired in uncertainty is hugely appealing and provides great entertainment for the neutral.

But there can be a price to pay and now we have a scenario whereby the greatest player in the world may end up sitting out the next World Cup, which is likely to be the last that would find him still at the peak of his powers.

That is the possibility facing Lionel Messi and Argentina, who are 90 minutes away from missing out

on the World Cup for only the second time in their history. For a nation ranked fourth overall by Fifa and that finished as runners-up at the last three major tournaments they entered – the past two Copa Americas and the 2014 World Cup – it would be the ultimate sporting debacle.

After 17 rounds of games in South America, Brazil have already qualified, Uruguay are just about there, and no fewer than five nations are still in with a shot. Among them is Argentina and the arithmetic is simple. If they go to Ecuador – where they have won just once in their last 10 outings – and win on Wednesday, they are guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs and most likely a place in Russia. If they lose, they are out.

A draw? Well, then they will need two of three other results in the group to go their way. And that is a possibility nobody wants to contemplate.

Should they come up short, people will point to Messi and question his place among the all-time greats. Never mind the fact that Argentina have collected 18 points in nine games with him and only seven from eight without him.

In fact, that statistic may be the single most telling when it comes to underscoring Argentina’s Messi dependency which, frankly, has been the team’s undoing and the managers’ shame. Three different managers, in fact. If you can’t develop a Plan B when your pool of attacking players includes Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Angel di Maria, Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, then you have serious issues.

Sure, there are plenty of mitigating factors. South American qualifying is tough (going by the Fifa rankings, six of the world’s top 16 teams are involved and one is guaranteed to miss out) and Argentina were unlucky in their last two matches, home draws against Venezuela and Peru.

But, still, it is Argentina. And it is Messi. Which means, come Tuesday night, he will need to carry them once again on his back. Just as he has done before. And just as he really should not have to do.

THE speed with which events have unfolded in Catalonia has taken many by surprise and not just in the sporting sphere. A controversial, close-run vote in the Catalan parliament, a ruling by the Spanish supreme court, an independence referendum deemed unconstitutional, a heavy-handed response by riot gear-clad police and, all of a sudden, we are talking of a unilateral declaration of independence which, some say, could occur this week.

Ordinarily, we would say football was way down the pecking order in these situations. But then FC Barcelona – as they themselves have told us since the mid-1960s – are “more than a club” and it is not surprising that people on both sides have seized upon them as a symbol.

Equally, Gerard Pique is more than a footballer. Once you escape from behind the curtain of cliche and football speak – and he certainly did, speaking openly about the referendum and the repression – you move to a different dimension.

It shouldn’t be surprising, therefore, that the Barcelona defender was roundly booed and heckled in Alicante on Friday night during Spain’s 3-0 victory over Albania in a World Cup qualifier. Pique had said he was ready to quit the national side, not out of principle, but because he didn’t “want to be a problem for others”.

In some ways, it is disingenuous. Whatever Pique’s thoughts on secession might be, he benefits from being a part of the Spanish national team and they benefit from his presence. It is not surprising they welcome one of the world’s best defenders – even as the fans boo him – nor is it surprising that he wants to be a part of a World Cup contender, particularly since a Catalan national team doesn’t exist right now as a Fifa entity and probably won’t for some time.

Writ large, there’s a similar argument to be made about Barcelona and the Spanish league. Liga officials have said that, should Catalonia break away, they could no longer be part of La Liga. The club responded that there were other options, like forming their own league or joining Ligue 1 or the Premier League, noting that the likes of Monaco and Swansea are no more French or English than Barcelona are Spanish. Again, this is posturing. Barcelona breaking away from La Liga isn’t in anyone’s interest, whether sporting or financial.

One hopes the political impasse gets resolved and doesn’t drag the football down with it. But when sport has already been politicised to this degree, it is hard to see how it can remain separate from the real world.

IT is still remarkable how international football gets viewed primarily through an English lens. Gareth Southgate’s team powered their way through a generally unremarkable group playing generally unremarkable football and there was little to get excited or angry about. Ergo, international football is bad and boring.

As if to reinforce that concept, on Thursday night fans threw paper planes in a one-third empty Wembley Stadium, England were dull and Harry Kane waited until injury time to score.

For much of the rest of the world, it is nothing like that. Twenty-one spots remain up for grabs at the World Cup and there are more than 60 countries still hoping to make the cut. Most of these nations’ best players earn their living abroad, when they turn out for the national side it is one of the few times when your stars come home, stop being economic migrants and play for you. All will be decided in the next few days. If you can’t get even a little bit excited about that, then the international game simply isn’t for you.