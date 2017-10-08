SIR David Attenborough has come out top of a list "ethical champions" Britons want to feature on the new £20 note, a survey has revealed.
The research, conducted by YouGov on behalf of Good Money Week, showed that 40 per of the 2,128 people asked said Sir David was their first choice ahead of other ethically-minded figureheads, including Richard Branson, Stella McCartney and Jamie Oliver.
The veteran broadcaster outstripped his next closest rival, Prince Charles, who came in second place with just seven per cent of support.
Nearly a third – 27 per cent – said they did not know who to choose.
The poll, conducted in September 2017, asked participants to name an individual they most wanted to feature on the new bank note from a list of 15 "ethical champions" who would "remind the public to be ethical in how they spend their money".
A new version of the £20 note is due to come into circulation in 2020.
