A CAR ploughed in to pedestrians in one of London’s busiest tourist areas yesterday afternoon injuring 11 people and sparking a major terror alert.
Groups of people fled for their lives after the black Toyota Prius mounted the pavement close to the Natural History Museum in South Kensington.
Scotland Yard later confirmed that the incident, which occurred shortly after 2.20pm, was "not being treated as a terror-related incident" and a man had been arrested over a traffic collision.
Those hurt were mostly suffering from head or leg injuries, the London Ambulance Service said, with nine taken to hospital. None were in a life-threatening condition.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Whilst inquiries continue it is believed a car mounted the pavement and collided with a number of pedestrians.
"The man detained by officers is currently under arrest and is in custody at a north London police station. The incident is a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident."
Pictures and footage from the scene in Exhibition Road showed street damage and a massive police presence in the upmarket area, home to the museum, the Science Museum and the Victoria and Albert Museum.
Some images showed the black Toyota Prius, registered with Transport for London, as a minicab that had collided with a silver Vauxhall saloon and a Jaguar.
