FRIDAY is No Bra Day. For the uninitiated, this is the time of year when some women, though it’s not clear how many, choose to go about their day without a bra, then post pictures of themselves in stretchy T-shirts. The day is also supported by men, many of whom take the opportunity to tweet lascivious comments, or even create their own #nobraday posts using images filched from semi-pornographic sites.

All this is in aid of furthering the objectification of breasts … sorry, raising breast cancer awareness. It’s hard to believe that this social media campaign, whose origins, around 2011, are murky and mysterious, is growing in popularity, but here it is again. One newspaper that seems particularly keen on it is – surprise, surprise – The Sun, which last week published an article saying, as if in answer to some readers’ questions: “When is No Bra Day 2017, what is it and why is it celebrated?”

When The Sun starts to take an enthusiastic interest in a breast cancer related event, it’s worth adopting a circumspect approach. Because, well, the Sun is about ogling breasts, so anything to do with breasts, even a disease, is an excuse for more ogling. Remember the paper's front page from 2014: Page 3 v Cancer? Those who saw it will probably find it hard to forget the image of a Page 3 model, socking it to cancer. This year, in the run up to #nobraday, we find the newspaper attempting to give the day a proper history, and some credibility, through describing how it was inspired by Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) day, the creation of a Toronto cosmetic surgeon – though actually BRA doesn't advertise this special connection on its site.

