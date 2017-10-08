The SNP gathers in Glasgow today for our annual conference, buoyed by the fact that fully a decade into government, we remain in a commanding position in Scottish politics.

More than 10 years on from becoming the government at Holyrood we are recording double-digit leads over our opponents in the opinion polls, showing that we continue to hold the trust of a huge section of the Scottish electorate.

That trust was not easily won – I know from my own experience of long years of opposition how hard we had to work to persuade people to give us the chance to govern.

And it is trust I do not take for granted. I will always listen to the people and seek to reflect their hopes and aspirations as we aim to shape the nation for the better.

That is why, contrary to the claims of our opponents and some commentators, the SNP remains in an almost unparalleled position of strength for a party which has been in office for a decade – indeed, polls show that we are in a stronger position now than we were at the same stage of the electoral cycle in previous years. We are out-polling our performance in 2008 and 2012 when, like now, we were a year or so on from winning a Holyrood election.

The reasons for that strength of support are rooted in the fact that we continue to deliver for people across Scotland.

We are mitigating Tory austerity, while setting out our own distinctive, bold policy agenda which is helping to reshape Scotland for the future.

And we are delivering every day while our principal opponents continue to tear themselves apart – obsessing about themselves rather than thinking about how to better the lives of the people who elect them.

The Prime Minister’s conference speech travails were unfortunate, and she cannot be blamed for things that were outwith her control – but in truth, the episode merely symbolised the utter chaos she is now presiding over on a daily basis.

The UK Government, at a time of probably the biggest peacetime challenge in living memory, is lurching day to day from crisis to crisis – rudderless, clueless and increasingly leaderless.

Whether the level of discontent among Tory MPs is enough to force Theresa May from office in the near future remains to be seen. The only certainty amid the turmoil is that the Conservatives do not have their eye on the day job, whether that is Brexit or the multitude of other challenges they should be focussing on.

As for the Scottish Tories, for all the recent hype, the polls suggest they are now on the slide. This is a party, it should be remembered, which has not won a single election in Scotland in more than 60 years.

And they are increasingly being exposed – not just for the questionable opinions of some of their elected representatives – but also for their lack of policies.

Aside from their constitutional obsession they have nothing to say, and have now fallen behind a bitterly divided and leaderless Scottish Labour party in the polls.

Labour themselves do not have the answers Scotland needs – on too many issues they vacillate and equivocate. That is the case on Trident, where the opposition of some in the Scottish party is trumped by UK Labour’s policy to renew nuclear weapons on the Clyde. And it is the case with Brexit, where Labour’s position remains what might charitably be termed as opaque.

The SNP’s position is clear – Scotland voted to stay in Europe, and we oppose the Tories’ extreme Brexit plans to drag us out of the single market and customs union, which threatens untold damage to jobs, investment and living standards. Brexit against our will is a clear illustration of what can happen to a country that does not control its own affairs. And that looming threat is why I believe that Scotland should have a choice on its future once the terms of the Brexit deal are clear. And there is evidence of a growing discontent in Scotland at Brexit itself and with the Tories’ bungling of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives’ continued failure to offer complete, unequivocal guarantees on the rights of EU citizens living here is not only morally indefensible, it is also economically short-sighted.

Those EU nationals who are already living and working here under freedom of movement should not be made to jump through hoops to remain. The UK Government must guarantee their rights and make the process for staying here as simple and easy as possible – for example, people who are contributing to our country should not have to pay a fee to stay here. It is their right as EU citizens.

But though we do not yet control immigration rules, the Scottish Government will act where we can. As a concrete example of that, I will confirm this week that if the UK government imposes charges on EU citizens forced to apply for settled status, the Scottish Government will ensure that devolved public bodies meet these costs for those working in our public sector. This will give practical help to the individuals concerned and it will also help us to retain the doctors, nurses and other valued public servants that we need. Above all, it will send a clear message that EU citizens are welcome here.

Ten years on from entering office for the first time in our history, the SNP gathers for our conference in great heart.

We have weathered challenges along the way, but we remain full of the energy and vision needed to build a confident, compassionate and successful European nation.