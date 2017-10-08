STROKE survivor John Owens is hanging up his running shoes after completing a 1000-mile charity run over 12 months in memory of his best friend.

The former army officer undertook his epic challenge in aid of Help for Heroes and Chest Heart Stroke Scotland, following the tragic loss of his best friend and fellow soldier David Davis to suicide late last year.

As part of Davy’s Run, John completed the London and Stirling Marathons, six Half Marathons, 12 10km Races and the River Ayr Way Ultra Marathon Relay, finishing with the Great Scottish Run last Sunday – a year after losing his childhood companion.

