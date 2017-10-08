CHARITIES have issued a call to “halt the cycle of childhood trauma” by providing increased support for parents dealing with harmful drinking habits.

An estimated 30,000-51,000 Scottish children are being raised by problem drinkers, according to a recent report, with many youngsters at risk of imitating the same deleterious behaviour.

Experts in harm-reduction and welfare organisations are warning that urgent support is needed to ensure fewer adults are faced with entrenched alcohol problems in the future.

Mary Glasgow, acting chief executive of the charity Children 1st, said living with alcoholic parents can have a huge impact on the life chances of Scots youngsters and increase the risk of them repeating their parents’ mistakes.

She said: "For children living in families where there is substance misuse, life can be frightening, unpredictable and chaotic.

"Children may be very worried and anxious about what their parents might take if they go out and leave them.

"There is a growing understanding in Scotland of the impact of adverse childhood experiences can have on your long-term health - including substance misuse.

"By investing in increased support for families to prevent or reduce adversities and to help them recover, Children 1st believe Scotland will be able to halt the cycle of childhood trauma through different generations."

Liz Nolan, assistant director for Aberlour, the children’s charity, also called for better access to services for children, with an emphasis on one-to-one therapeutic support.

Justina Murray, chief executive of Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs, added: "We need wider recognition of the harms caused by alcohol to everyone in the family, along with appropriately funded services that will help young people feel comfortable to talk openly about what is going on at home to ensure their needs are fully met."

The figures revealed last week in the annual Scottish Health Survey estimated that between 36,000 and 51,000 children are living with a parent or guardian whose alcohol use is potentially problematic.

The report adds that alcohol is now 60 per cent more affordable in the UK than it was in 1980, making it possible to exceed the recommended drinking limits for a week for just £3.

The UK Supreme Court is this month expected to issue its verdict on the Scottish Government's plans for minimum pricing.

Under the plans, a price of 50p per unit of alcohol would be set, taking a bottle of spirits to at least £14.

The move has the support of the police and health groups but the Scotch Whisky Association and wine makers have challenged the move, passed by MSPs in 2012, all the way through the courts as they claim it is a breach of trade law.