BURSARIES of £20,000 are to be offered for those wishing to change career and become a teacher in priority science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

The new bursaries are the latest in a series of measures the Scottish Government is taking to recruit more teachers and develop Scotland’s capacity in so-called Stem subjects.

School subjects which will be eligible for the bursaries are maths, computing science, physics and technical education, but these will be reviewed each year according to need.

