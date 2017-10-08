DOZENS of farms across Scotland have been transformed as part of a national competition to create artwork using only bales of hay.

As farmers gear up for the short winter days, the artistic and creative talent of members of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) has sprung up in fields around the country.

From trains to cartoon characters such as Bill and Ben, the young farmers have showed a creative side that will stand them in good stead in the future when they will running their own farms.

