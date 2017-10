THE SNP is “pushing voters away” by refusing to accept Brexit and embracing the EU, its leadership has been warned.

Speaking against a pro-EU resolution at the SNP conference, Shetland delegate Brian Nugent said the party was alienating thousands of its own supporters who voted Leave.

He said: “One third of SNP voters voted to Leave. We don’t have voters on tap. We can’t turn them on and off when you feel like. We have a situation where a lot of our voters are not happy with something that we keep going on about. We are pushing voters away.

Loading article content